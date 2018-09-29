Positive Ma continues impressive WTCR debut weekend

Ma Qing Hua will attempt to qualify for Race 1 at WTCR Race of China-Ningbo today boosted by a strong start to his new life in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The Shanghai-based racer was in the top 10 in both practice sessions at the Ningbo International Speedpark yesterday, which he was trying out for the first time along with his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Type R TCR.



After going sixth quickest in Free Practice 1, the Chinese driver was ninth in Free Practice 2, but more satisfied with this performance, despite his small drop in position.



“We start to do some set-up change and try to improve sector by sector and I think it works so far,” said Ma at the end of Friday’s running. “The time is improving quite a lot also but the other drivers are pushing more and more, the competition is really tight. It starts to be more and more difficult but, so far, we are on the process to be quick and I am still very positive, just half a second away from [fastest time].



“I know we lost a lot of time in the different corners. We tried to fix some set-up to adapt my driving and also some track conditions to fix that half second. It’s not easy for sure. Also for me I need to learn good the track and the car and also my engineer. It’s my first cooperation with him. We are trying very hard and we are looking forward [Saturday], we are very positive for that.”

