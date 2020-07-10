Présentation : Qui sortira vainqueur de la bataille de rue de Macao en Esports WTCR ce week-end ?

-

La bataille pour le titre dans le championnat de présaison Esports WTCR atteindra une phase cruciale lorsqu'une version virtuelle du Circuito Guia de Macao accueillera l'avant-dernière manche de la version en ligne du WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup ce dimanche (12 juillet).

Grâce à ses victoires consécutives sur le Slovakia Ring et au Ningbo International Speedpark, le pilote français de Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Yann Ehrlacher, est en tête du classement avec six points d'avance sur son plus proche rival, Norbert Michelisz.



Le Hongrois Michelisz, pilote de l'équipe BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, a remporté sa première victoire en Esports WTCR à Ningbo pour se replacer dans la course au titre. Et tous les espoirs lui sont permis pour signer une deuxième victoire, alors qu'Eurosport et d'autres chaînes du monde entier diffuseront l'action sur la piste virtuelle à partir de 23h00 CET.



Le pilote Honda Esteban Guerrieri, qui avait pris la tête de la commande pour ALL-INKL-COM Münnich Motorsport, est troisième au classement général, à deux points de Michelisz - le pilote qui l'avait battu pour le vrai titre WTCR la saison dernière - et à huit points d'Ehrlacher.



Mato Homola (Slovaquie, BRC Racing Team), Attila Tassi (Hongrie, ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport) et Mikel Azcona (Espagne, CUPRA Racing) sont également en lice pour le titre. Azcona étant le seul du top six du classement à n'avoir pas encore remporté une course de pré-saison de WTCR Esports.



CLASSEMENT PROVISOIRE DU CHAMPIONNAT APRÈS LA 8E MANCHE SUR 12 :

1 Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 129 points

2 Norbert Michelisz (Hongrie), BRC N Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, 123

3 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentine), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 121

4 Mato Homola (Slovaquie), BRC Racing Team, 117

5 Attila Tassi (Hongrie), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, 108

6 Mikel Azcona (Espagne), CUPRA Racing, 108

7 Néstor Girolami (Argentine), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 92

8 Niels Langeveld (Pays-Bas), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 87

9 Bence Boldizs (Hongrie), Zengő Motorsport, 69

10 Aurélien Comte (France), DG Sport Compétition, 44



QUI EST SUR LA GRILLE VIRTUELLE ?

Les pilotes suivants sont inscrits pour le championnat d'avant-saison WTCR Esports :



#1 : Norbert Michelisz (Hongrie), BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR

#7 : Aurélien Comte (France), DG Sport Compétition, Peugeot 308TCR

#9 : Attila Tassi (Hongrie), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#10 : Niels Langeveld (Pays-Bas), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#11 : Thed Björk (Suède), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#18 : Tiago Monteiro (Portugal), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#29 : Néstor Girolami (Argentine), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#31 : Tom Coronel (Pays-Bas), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#55 : Bence Boldizs (Hongrie), Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#65 : Kevin Ceccon (Italie), Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR de Romeo Ferraris

#68 : Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#70 : Mato Homola (Slovaquie), BRC Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR

#86 : Esteban Guerrieri (Argentine), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#96 : Mikel Azcona (Espagne), CUPRA Racing, CUPRA Leon Competición

#100 : Yvan Muller (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#111 : Andy Priaulx (Grande-Bretagne), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

