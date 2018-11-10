Pressure off Björk ahead of WTCR decider

Thed Björk isn’t feeling any pressure ahead of the closing rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in Macau next week.

Björk remains in the mix to make it two FIA World Touring Car titles in as many seasons in Macau, where he competed for the first time in 2017.



The Hyundai-driving Swede said: “When I won the World Touring Car Championship last year, one of the key points of winning the title was not losing too many points in Macau where I was racing for the first time. Now I know the track and I know the things that can happen I come back without the pressure I had last year.”



Björk was fourth and fifth in the two races that made up WTCC Race of Macau last year and is a big fan of the 6.120-kilometre layout.



“Macau is absolutely great, one of the best tracks in the world,” said Björk, who is 53 points behind championship leader Gabriele Tarquini with three races left.

