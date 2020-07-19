Qui est sur la grille de la finale du championnat d’avant-saison Esports WTCR à Sepang ?

-

Les pilotes suivants seront au départ du championnat de présaison Esports WTCR sur la version virtuelle du Circuit International de Sepang ce soir.

#1 : Norbert Michelisz (Hongrie), BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR

#7 : Aurélien Comte (France), DG Sport Compétition, Peugeot 308TCR

#9 : Attila Tassi (Hongrie), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#10 : Niels Langeveld (Pays-Bas), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#11 : Thed Björk (Suède), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#18 : Tiago Monteiro (Portugal), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#29 : Néstor Girolami (Argentine), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#31 : Tom Coronel (Pays-Bas), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#55 : Bence Boldizs (Hongrie), Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#65 : Kevin Ceccon (Italie), Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR de Romeo Ferraris

#68 : Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#70 : Mato Homola (Slovaquie), BRC Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR

#86 : Esteban Guerrieri (Argentine), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#96 : Mikel Azcona (Espagne), CUPRA Racing, CUPRA Leon Competició

#100 : Yvan Muller (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#111 : Andy Priaulx (Grande-Bretagne), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

