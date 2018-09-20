Revealed: Winter runs and a young brain key to Tarquini’s WTCR success

Gabriele Tarquini has revealed what’s keeping him at the sharp end of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Tarquini, part of the Hyundai-powered BRC Racing Team, tops the standings by three points heading to next week’s WTCR Race of China-Ningbo.



In an interview with Michael Bräutigam in this week’s Motorsport Aktuell, the Italian explained why he’s still so competitive despite turning 56 earlier this year.



“I do some running during the winter, but I don’t have any special training plan,” he said. “In the past I met old drivers when I was very young and they became slow. Probably it’s not a question of something physical but mental. I am keeping my brain young and I love the adrenalin that comes from fighting in the car. I need this and I am very happy to still be racing.”



He continued: “In qualifying, I am maybe not as fast as 20 years ago, but my overall performance is there, I always have good pace in the races. I don’t feel a big handicap that is coming from my age, behind the steering wheel I don’t feel old. I can use my experience especially with front wheel drive to set up the car. Hyundai choose me for my experience. We’ve spent five, six months on the car and we made a fantastic car.”



WTCR Race of China-Ningbo takes place from 28-30 September.

