Season-best WTCR performances from Dupont, Szabó

Rising talents Denis Dupont and Zsolt Szabó produced season-best performances in First Qualifying at WTCR Race of China-Ningbo.

Dupont was eighth quickest in his RACB National Team-backed Comtoyou Audi, while Szabó (pictured) was one place better for the Cupra-powered Zengő Motorsport squad.



Belgian Dupont’s previous best qualifying effort was P10, while Szabó’s P12 in First Qualifying at Vila Real was his best prior to his effort in the first part of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO China double-header.



In a strong qualifying for Comtoyou, Frédéric Vervisch was second fastest and Nathanaël Berthon sixth, which matched their previous best performances respectively.

