FIA WTCR

Street track form boosts Shedden in WTCR

Street track form boosts Shedden in WTCR
Par FIA WTCR

il y a 49 minutesMis à jour il y a 47 minutes

Eurosport Player: Suivez la compétition en live vidéo

Voir sur Eurosport

Gordon Shedden will use his strong form on street circuits as a positive when season one of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO concludes in Macau next week.

Shedden scored his maiden WTCR OSCARO victory on the streets of Wuhan in China last month. And after a tough WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan at Suzuka recently, the Briton will be keen to replicate his Wuhan form in the Suncity Group Guia Race from 15-18 November.

“We’ve had great results at street circuits this year as we were fast off the blocks in Morocco, had my first pole and just missed the podium at Vila Real, and then Wuhan was fantastic for us - so I'm hopeful we can end the season on a bit of a high,” said Shedden, who drives an Audi RS 3 LMS for the Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team.

The post Street track form boosts Shedden in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

0Lire et réagir
0Lire et réagir
Contenus sponsorisés
Vidéos à ne pas manquer

Vidéo - Novak Djokovic est-il revenu pour durer au sommet ? Le débat de Court 17

15:17
Vidéos populaires
Et si, avec Reiss Nelson, l'Angleterre avait déniché son futur Thierry Henry ?
 41 vues1 h
Rougerie : "On a un beau rugby français"
 627 vues2 h
Recommandé pour vous