Street track form boosts Shedden in WTCR

Gordon Shedden will use his strong form on street circuits as a positive when season one of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO concludes in Macau next week.

Shedden scored his maiden WTCR OSCARO victory on the streets of Wuhan in China last month. And after a tough WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan at Suzuka recently, the Briton will be keen to replicate his Wuhan form in the Suncity Group Guia Race from 15-18 November.



“We’ve had great results at street circuits this year as we were fast off the blocks in Morocco, had my first pole and just missed the podium at Vila Real, and then Wuhan was fantastic for us - so I'm hopeful we can end the season on a bit of a high,” said Shedden, who drives an Audi RS 3 LMS for the Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team.

