Suzuka GT races gives Vervisch the edge for WTCR Race of Japan

While the focus of the drivers in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO is firmly fixed on the upcoming China double-header, Frédéric Vervisch is already in front in the battle to win WTCR Race of Japan at Suzuka.

Vervisch took part in the track’s Intercontinental GT Challenge round last month and partnered Christopher Mies and Dries Vanthoor to fourth overall in an Audi Sport Team WRT RS 8 LMS, only missing out on a possible podium due to a puncture.



Suzuka hosts WTCR Race of Japan from 26-28 October. While some of Vervisch’s WTCR OSCARO rivals have experience of the Japanese Grand Prix venue from their time competing in the FIA World Touring Car Championship, it’s new to several and Vervisch will almost certainly have the most up-to-date knowledge of the track and the challenge it poses when action begins.



“I learned a lot but it’s a very difficult track,” said Vervisch, who drives an Audi Sport Team Comtoyou RS 3 LMS in WTCR OSCARO. “The asphalt is, how can I say it, very strange, not what I’m used to, and maybe at the end of the races we will see some tyre degradation.”



Asked what fans watching trackside and live on television can expect in terms of the racing, Vervisch said: “It’s a high-speed track with two places where you can definitely overtake. It won’t be easy but I’m looking forward to it.”



Ahead of WTCR Race of China-Ningbo, which takes place from 28-30 September, Vervisch is P11 in the standings.



Photo:Audi Sport/Ferdi Kräling Motorsport-Bild GmbH

