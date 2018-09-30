Tarquini meets his WTCR target

Gabriele Tarquini edged into a nine-point lead in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at WTCR Race of China-Ningbo yesterday, revealing afterwards that it was his target pre-start.

Tarquini lined-up ninth on the grid after a five-place demotion penalty relating to Race 3 at WTCR Race of Slovakia was applied. But he came through to finish fourth in his BRC Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR, three places ahead of his nearest title rival Yvan Muller.



“It was my target to stay away from trouble in the start and score some good points,” said Tarquini. “In the end I was nine on the grid and I recover some position at the start and in the first few corners. I tried not to jump over the kerbs because I know that can be very dangerous for the suspension and the tyres. In the end it was an easy race because the Golf [of Mehdi Bennani] was a little bit far away from me. I tried to force a little bit [Frédéric] Vervisch in front of me but he had a very good race, very good pace with no mistake.



“I try to use all my experience [at the start] but sometimes it’s not enough because you have a lot of car trying to gain position. I want to gain but the others are there to gain position, too. Fortunately, I had a good start and I could choose at the first corner the side to go. I choose the inside because if you have cars fighting and you are on the outside it can be more dangerous. But it was a good move and I can overtake some cars.”



Of his prospects for a podium push in today’s races, the Italian added: “The pace is very similar and the performance too so it all depends on qualifying and a good start.”

