They said what? WTCR drivers on First Qualifying

Jean-Karl Vernay, Pepe Oriola and Nathanaël Berthon were first, second and third respectively in the battle for the DHL Pole Position at WTCR Race of China-Wuhan. This is what the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO drivers had to say afterwards.

Jean-Karl Vernay (Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team, Audi RS 3 LMS)DHL Pole Position (1m22.846s)

“It was a great qualifying and I’m really, really happy for the team, for myself also after a terrible weekend in Ningbo. But I never really doubted and to be here in pole position means a lot. We had a long, long look after Ningbo to make sure we could move back to the front and that’s what we did. I’m really happy for WRT, Leopard, Lukoil and Audi of course. It was a good lap and I’m really happy. I’m going to focus now on my start and taking the lead at the first corner. Then I will find it a bit easier.”



Pepe Oriola (Team OSCARO by Campos Racing, Cupra TCR)P2 (1m22.890s)

“I am pleased, we had the pace for Qualifying but we didn’t put the laps together until the last round. In the last lap, in the last corner, I pushed a bit more to gain the tenth I missed but I didn’t want to risk so P2 is really good because three minutes ago I was P11 so I’m really happy. We found a good set-up for the race.”



Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS) P3 (1m22.909s)

“This is my best qualifying so far so I’m very happy and hopefully now I can make a good start. I’m very happy for the team, for Audi as well because we are all in the front basically. It has been a long time because all year we have been struggling, we did a good job and I’m very happy. The improvement is a bit of everything. Yesterday nobody knows the track, me as well. Usually I am quickly on the pace when it is like this and that’s what happened today. We were struggling with the fist two sets [of tyres] and I was very unlucky with my second set on the red flag and the first one I had traffic in the first corner. Basically it was only one lap so I am lucky in this lap. I missed the pole for nothing and hopefully tomorrow we can fight for it.”

The post They said what? WTCR drivers on First Qualifying appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.