They said what? WTCR top 3 on China-Ningbo First Qualifying

Thed Björk (YMR, Hyundai i30 N TCR): DHL Pole Position (1m51.028s)

“It feels really good. Vervisch was close, so I’m happy to be on top. We went a little bit out of the window with the car in the first attempt in qualifying, it took until my third attempt to nail it and even then I did not make the perfect lap because the track is so difficult and you need to get all the small pieces together. That’s what happened in that third attempt, I get it back in the window like I had it yesterday and I’m really happy. I feel confident. It will be a great race. The track is so technical and it’s so easy to overstep and make a mistake.”

Frédéric Vervisch (Audi Sport Team Comtoyou, Audi RS 3 LMS): P2 (1m51.081s)

“Really good, it was really close and I don’t think Hyundai expected us to be there. We had a third shot [at pole] but the radiator broke so I am very happy to be on the front row and let’s see what we can do in the race. We probably hit the kerb in the wrong way, you have to take a lot of kerb here so I will have to be more careful in the race. My starts are reasonable but the front row is always a bit different. We have a chance but we all know the Honda is very strong on the race pace so it will be a big challenge for me.”

Norbert Michelisz (BRC Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR): P3 (1m51.157s)

“My qualifying was reasonable. It was one of these sessions where I didn’t manage to fit one lap together, I think it was up to me not to finish on the first row but starting from P3 you have a good shot, even at winning the race. My aim is to have a good launch and see what my chances are. This circuit is really good for racing and overtaking. You have a couple of hairpins, you have a wide circuit so you can variate your lines into the corners, which gives you a good opportunity to attack. I expect a good show.”

