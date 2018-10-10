Tough times easy to forget when you’re on the WTCR podium, says Berthon

Nathanaël Berthon says his maiden podium in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO has helped him to forget some of his early-season frustrations.

The former single-seater racer has endured a mixed season in his Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS, but was on top form during the China double-header with third place in Race 2 at WTCR Race of China-Wuhan the pick of the bunch.



“It feels really good, finally I get [a podium],” said the Frenchman, pictured right. “It was very close [in Race 1], very close [at Ningbo] but finally I get it and I’m very happy for the team, for Audi and finally myself.”



While second place represented a great result for Berthon, he could so easily have won when Mehdi Bennani and Aurélien Comte tangled ahead of him on the final lap.



“One lap more and I would fight for the win,” he said. “I managed well the brakes and the tyres and had very fair battles. I did a good race and it’s always better when you have podiums because you forget many things.”

