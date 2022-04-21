Après l'ajout de la WTCR Race of Italy et de la WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst au calendrier du WTCR 2022 - FIA World Touring Car Cup, voici un rappel des dates de la très attendue cinquième saison du WTCR.

WTCR - Calendrier mis à jour de la Coupe du monde FIA des voitures de tourisme 2022 :



Manches 1 et 2 :WTCR Race of France, Circuit de Pau-Ville, 7-8 mai

Manches 3 et 4 :WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, 26-28 Mai

Manches 5 et 6 :WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, 11-12 Juin

Manches 7 et 8 :WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, 25-26 Juin

Manches 9 et 10 :WTCR Race of Portugal, Circuito do Vila Real, 2-3 juillet

Manches 11 et 12 :WTCR Race of Italy, Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, 23-24 juillet

Manches 13 et 14 :WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, Anneau du Rhin, 6-7 août

Manches 15 et 16 :WTCR Race of Korea, Inje Speedium, 8-9 octobre.

Manches 17 et 18 :WTCR Race of China, Ningbo International Speedpark, 5-6 novembre.

Manches 19 et 20 :WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, 18-20 novembre.

