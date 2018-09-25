Vernay victorious: double triumph boosts WTCR ace

Jean-Karl Vernay resumes his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO campaign victorious after winning at Monza last weekend not once but twice.

Vernay claimed both wins in the TCR Europe event at the Italian Grand Prix venue following a dominant performance in his Leopard Lukoil Team Audi RS 3 LMS, which also included a pole double. He is now firmly in title contention with one event remaining.



"It was really a perfect weekend,” said Vernay. “That's what we wanted to relaunch our title bid and what we sought: a good qualifying and a double win. We knew the car was going to be competitive here, it performed perfectly, and the team did a perfect job. We got to Barcelona for the final battle, it is going to be very tough and we'll carry success ballast, but we'll give it [our] all.”



However, up next for Vernay is WTCR Race of China-Ningbo from 28-30 September. He’s currently fifth in the standings having claimed wins in Morocco and Netherlands.

