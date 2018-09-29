Wait worth it for WTCR’s Berthon

Nathanaël Berthon was on top-five form when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO resumed following its summer break at the Ningbo International Speedpark yesterday.

After a frustrating Free Practice 1 when he was unable to set a meaningful lap time in his Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS, the Frenchman was fifth quickest in Free Practice 2, one place behind team-mate Frédéric Berthon.



“With Comtoyou we are quite happy with the performance we did with Fred, P4 and P5 is definitely good for us because all the year we were struggling a little bit,” said Berthon. “It’s just FP2 and we will see for ‘qually’. Maybe the others didn’t push but we still have some things in our pocket as well. Bu we are pretty confident and pretty happy with the work we have done on what is a tricky track that I am just discovering.”



Having not sat in a racing car for 10 weeks, Berthon said he was happy to be back in action. “Actually it’s the first time since maybe the start of my career that I have one month and a half off. I really appreciated this time but it’s good to be back racing – it’s been a long time without a steering wheel in my hands.”

