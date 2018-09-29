World champion Björk explains WTCR China pace

Thed Björk, the fastest driver so far at WTCR Race of China-Ningbo, has attempted to explain why he’s been so quick in his YMR Hyundai i30 N TCR.

The FIA World Touring Car champion from 2017 was fastest in Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 at the Ningbo International Speedpark, which is hosting the seventh event of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.



“I feel good, the car feels good and I like the track so I have an advantage against some of the others because I’ve been here before,” said the Swede. “I was fastest in some sessions too last year so I think the layout of the track suits me well.



“One of my strengths is that I adapt quickly and maybe that’s one of the reasons why I got the title last year. Now I am showing the others the way, they are fighting to keep up and they are catching. In qualifying it will be super-close again.”



Björk has kept race-fit in the summer by competing in three rounds of the Swedish GT Championship. He’s also spent time working with a mental-preparation coach.



“I was with my mental coach on Monday before I came here and when I sit in the car I just enjoy it so much,” he continued. “I enjoy driving and it just seems to be so nice, that’s the big thing. When I feel calm in the car I can just put out the lap time because I am just so relaxed. Now I am fighting for the championship because we have lots of points left.”

