Jean-Karl Vernay claimed the DHL Pole Position for Race 1 of WTCR Race of China-Wuhan after an intense qualifying session in which the top 20 cars in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO were covered by a second at the Wuhan International Street Circuit.

Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team driver Vernay looked set to head an Audi top-five lock-out, only for Team OSCARO by Campos Racing’s Pepe Oriola to manage a last-gasp effort to lift his Cupra TCR up to second.



More to follow.

The post WTCR First Qualifying Flash: Vernay on DHL Pole Position for Race 1 appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.