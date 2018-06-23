WTCR Free Practice 1 Flash: Björk heads Tarquini and Muller

The YMR Hyundai i30 N TCR of Thed Björk set the pace at WTCR Race of Portugal as the action at WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO kicked off on Saturday morning at the majestic Vila Real street track.

Björk set a best lap of 2m02.092s around the sweeping 4.790 kilometres Circuito Internacional de Vila Real to head BRC Racing Team’s Gabriele Tarquini, who set his fastest lap in the final moments of the 30-minute practice session. The Italian was just 0.714s behind Björk to nudge ahead of the other YMR Hyundai of Yvan Muller.



More to follow.

