WTCR OSCARO winners honoured in Macau

Gabriele Tarquini, Yvan Muller and Esteban Guerrieri have been presented with their trophies for finishing first, second and third respectively in the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

They gathered at the Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre on Sunday evening to receive their silverware.



After being handed the first WTCR OSCARO winner’s trophy by FIA Touring Car Commission President Alan Gow, Hyundai-powered BRC Racing Team driver Tarquini said: “It was a fantastic season. It was a long and fair fight with Yvan but I’m very pleased to win this first WTCR title. It means something special for me. I started at the beginning with this car to develop this car. It’s sort of like a baby for me and I’m very proud of my win.”



Muller, meanwhile, was joined on stage by his YMR Team Manager Fredrik Wahlén and team-mate Thed Björk to receive the trophy for their combined efforts in winning the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO for Teams.



“I have long career and a lot of lines on my CV but this was the first time I have won as a team,” said Muller. “We started the team in February, one and a half months before the first race, we arrive not prepared for Marrakech but step by step all the team fixed everything together. Thanks to Thed, my team-mate, and Fredrik, our Team Manager, who is representing all our mechanics who without them we would not be here. This victory is their victory.”



Honda driver Guerrieri, who snatched third in the final standings in the last race of the season in Macau with ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, said: “We expected it to be a nice championship but it’s really spectacular and I loved to race. It was a hard year for everybody, very competitive but with Honda we found a good package with all the team and thanks to them for a great job. Of course we want to win the championship but we’ll have a shot next time. Never give up, always fighting, that’s my spirit. I’m going to come back stronger hopefully next year.”



The event took place as part of the Prize Presentation Dinner of the Suncity Group 65thMacau Grand Prix.

