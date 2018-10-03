Wuhan is all-new for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO regulars – with one exception: Rob Huff. The Briton, part of the Volkswagen-powered Sébastien Loeb Racing line-up in WTCR OSCARO, was in action when the city hosted its first race meeting in 2017. He reveals what’s in store.

So what’s the Wuhan track like?“I was pleasantly surprised last year, as you never know with street circuits what you’re going to be presented with. It’s a very interesting, high-speed, and quite short, tricky little street circuit. As with any street circuit, there’s no run-off room at all. There’s quite a few changes in Tarmac, some of it is brand new, and some of it is much older and more aggressive. There’s a lot of bumps and a lot of undulation, but with the typical high-speed corners you’d get on a street circuit.”



In terms of the racing what can fans expect?“Last year I started the reversed-grid race in eighth and came back to finish second behind my Volkswagen team-mate, which shows there’s a potential for overtaking. But as with all street races, it's still quite difficult. The WTCR races should be very exciting, and a new challenge for the field, since the track is very different to the street circuits we've had so far, such as at Marrakech and Vila Real.”



Can you share some of your memories of your first visit to Wuhan?“Wuhan is quite a unique city compared to some of the other places we go to on the WTCR calendar. It’s a very traditional Chinese city, and now one with a great little street circuit in the middle of it. Last year's event was the first ever race there when we went arrived with Volkswagen in the China Touring Car Championship, and we had a very welcoming reception from the locals. I know we'll get the same when we bring the WTCR there.”

The post WTCR Q&A: Rob Huff appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.