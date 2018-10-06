Jean-Karl Vernay converted his DHL Pole Position into a strong victory in Race 1 of WTCR Race of China-Wuhan as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO put on an all-action show on the Wuhan International Street Circuit.

The Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team driver headed fellow front row starter Pepe Oriola in his Team OSCARO by Campos Racing Cupra TCR, as Vernay’s team-mate overcame Yann Ehrlacher to claim his first WTCR OSCARO podium in third.



More to follow.

The post WTCR Race 1 Flash: Vernay wins from Oriola, Shedden’s first podium appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.