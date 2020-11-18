Voici un rappel de tous les vainqueurs de la WTCR Race of Aragon le week-end dernier.
Pole Position DHL (Q1):Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Pole Position DHL grille inversée (Q2):Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Pole Position DHL (Q3):Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Vainqueur Course 1 :Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Meilleur tour course 1 :Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR
Vainqueur Course 2 :Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Meilleur tour Course 2 :Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Vainqueur Course 3 :Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Meilleur tour Course 3 :Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
WTCR Rookie Driver Course 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Rookie Driver Course 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Rookie Driver Course 3:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris
Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 3:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris
TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy :Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR and Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris
Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
The post WTCR Race of Aragon : les grands vainqueurs du week-end appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.