Pole Position DHL (Q1):Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Pole Position DHL grille inversée (Q2):Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Pole Position DHL (Q3):Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Vainqueur Course 1 :Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



Meilleur tour course 1 :Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR



Vainqueur Course 2 :Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Meilleur tour Course 2 :Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Vainqueur Course 3 :Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Meilleur tour Course 3 :Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



WTCR Rookie Driver Course 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Rookie Driver Course 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Rookie Driver Course 3:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 3:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy :Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR and Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR