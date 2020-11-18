Voici un rappel de tous les vainqueurs de la WTCR Race of Aragon le week-end dernier.

Pole Position DHL (Q1):Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Pole Position DHL grille inversée (Q2):Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Pole Position DHL (Q3):Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Vainqueur Course 1 :Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Meilleur tour course 1 :Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR

Vainqueur Course 2 :Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Meilleur tour Course 2 :Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Vainqueur Course 3 :Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Meilleur tour Course 3 :Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR Rookie Driver Course 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Rookie Driver Course 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Rookie Driver Course 3:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 3:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy :Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR and Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR
Muller : le titre WTCR d’Ehrlacher était la priorité, pas de remporter une course cette saison
IL Y A 18 HEURES

The post WTCR Race of Aragon : les grands vainqueurs du week-end appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
Comte a démontré le potentiel de la Renault en WTCR en marquant des points pour la dernière
IL Y A UN JOUR
WTCR
Girolami, une performance à mettre en lumière
HIER À 05:00