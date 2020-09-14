Voici un récapitulatif des grands vainqueurs de l'ouverture du WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup 2020 lors de la WTCR Race of Belgium le week-end dernier.
DHL Pole Position :Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Course 1 :Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Le tour le plus rapide de la course 1 :Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Course 2 :Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Le tour le plus rapide de la course 2 :Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
FIA Rookie Award Course 1 :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
FIA Rookie Award Course 2 :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 1 :Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 2 :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Vainqueur TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy :Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
