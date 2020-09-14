DHL Pole Position :Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



Course 1 :Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



Le tour le plus rapide de la course 1 :Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



Course 2 :Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Le tour le plus rapide de la course 2 :Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



FIA Rookie Award Course 1 :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



FIA Rookie Award Course 2 :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 1 :Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



Vainqueur WTCR Trophy Course 2 :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



Vainqueur TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy :Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR