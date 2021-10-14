La toute première WTCR Race of France se tiendra sur le Circuit Pau-Arnos ce week-end (15-17 octobre). Voici un rappel des horaires.

Samedi 16 octobre :



Essais libres 1 :10h45-11h30



Essais libres 2 :13h30-14h00



Qualification Q1 :16h20-16h40



Qualification Q2 :16h35-16h45



Qualification Q3 :16h55-17h00



Dimanche 17 octobre :



Course 1 :10h15 (18 tours, 54,540 kilomètres)



Course 2 :12h15 (21 tours, 63.630 kilomètres)



Tous les horaires sont locaux (CET), provisoires et susceptibles d'être modifiés.

