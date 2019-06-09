WTCR Race of Germany : les horaires clés

Le mythique et très exigeant circuit de la Nordschleife du Nürburgring accueillera la cinquième manche du WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup présenté par OSCARO du 20 au 22 juin. Voici les horaires clé.*

Jeudi 20 juin

Première séance d'essais libres : 11h30-12h10

Séance d'essais libres 2 : 12h30-13h10

Première qualification : 15h30-16h10

Deuxième qualification : 19h30-20h10



Vendredi 21 juin

Course 1 (3 tours) : 17h30



Samedi 22 juin

Course 2 (3 tours) : 11h00

Course 3 (3 tours) : 12h20



*Tous les horaires CET

