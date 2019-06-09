FIA WTCR
WTCR Race of Germany : les horaires clés
Le mythique et très exigeant circuit de la Nordschleife du Nürburgring accueillera la cinquième manche du WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup présenté par OSCARO du 20 au 22 juin. Voici les horaires clé.*
Jeudi 20 juin
Première séance d'essais libres : 11h30-12h10
Séance d'essais libres 2 : 12h30-13h10
Première qualification : 15h30-16h10
Deuxième qualification : 19h30-20h10
Vendredi 21 juin
Course 1 (3 tours) : 17h30
Samedi 22 juin
Course 2 (3 tours) : 11h00
Course 3 (3 tours) : 12h20
*Tous les horaires CET
