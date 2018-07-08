WTCR Race of Slovakia: facts and stats

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO heads to the Slovakia Ring near Bratislava next week. Here are some essential facts and stats ahead of WTCR Race of Slovakia.

WTCR RACE OF SLOVAKIA IN NUMBERS

5:The World Touring Car Championship, which WTCR OSCARO replaces from 2018, made five visits to Slovakia, a country with car manufacturing plants operated by Group PSA (Peugeot-Citroën), KIA and Volkswagen.

24:All-season WTCR drivers are permitted to use 24 Yokohama tyres at WTCR Race of Slovakia.

3:Behind WTCR Race of Germany and WTCR Race of Macau, the venue of WTCR Race of Slovakia is the third longest of the season at 5.922 kilometres.

12:Slovakia Ring features an impressive 12 configurations, six layouts each with the capability of being used in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions.

2m15.512s:Rik Breukers holds the Slovakia Ring qualifying lap record in a TCR car, the SEAT driver setting a 2m15.512s best in June 2016. He also holds the race lap record, a2m15.756s.



FIVE SLOVAKIA FACTS

1:Modern Slovakia was born as an independent nation-state on 1 January 1993 after the peaceful dissolution of Czechoslovakia.

2:Audrey Hepburn, Angelina Jolie, Paul Newman, Andy Warhol and Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan all have or had Slovakian parents or grandparents.

3:Slovakia’s capital Bratislava is the only European capital which borders two other countries, Austria and Hungary, while Bratislava and Vienna are the closest European capitals in terms of distance, just 60 kilometres apart.

4:When it opened in 2010, the Slovakia Ring became the country’s first purpose-built circuit. But it’s more than just a track with attractions including an off-road course, hotel and military museum.

5:Apart from WTCR OSCARO racer Mato Homola, Peter Sagen also flies the Slovak flag in international sport as a professional cycle rider for UCI WorldTeam Bora–Hansgrohe.

