Après une WTCR Race of Spain très animée, voici un rappel des différents lauréats du MotorLand Aragon en WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Pole Position DHL (Q1):Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR

Pole Position DHL grille inversée (Q2):Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR

Pole Position DHL (Q3):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

Vainqueur Course 1 :Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

Meilleur tour Course 1 :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

Vainqueur Course 2 :Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR

Meilleur tour Course 2 :Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Vainqueur Course 3 :Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Meilleur tour Course 3 :Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR Rookie Driver Course 1 :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Rookie Driver Course 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Rookie Driver Course 3:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Trophy vainqueur Course 1:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

WTCR Trophy vainqueur Course 2:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS (pictured)

WTCR Trophy vainqueur Course 3:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Lauréat TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

