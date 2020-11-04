Pole Position DHL (Q1):Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR



Pole Position DHL grille inversée (Q2):Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR



Pole Position DHL (Q3):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



Vainqueur Course 1 :Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



Meilleur tour Course 1 :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



Vainqueur Course 2 :Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR



Meilleur tour Course 2 :Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



Vainqueur Course 3 :Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Meilleur tour Course 3 :Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



WTCR Rookie Driver Course 1 :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Rookie Driver Course 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Rookie Driver Course 3:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Trophy vainqueur Course 1:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



WTCR Trophy vainqueur Course 2:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS (pictured)



WTCR Trophy vainqueur Course 3:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



Lauréat TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy :Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR