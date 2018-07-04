Esteban Guerrieri will turn endurance racer when he tackles the 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium from 26-29 July.

A winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, Argentine Guerrieri will drive a Honda NSX GT3, which he’s tested extensively and also raced at the ADAC GT Masters event in Austria last month.



“Ever since I first saw the NSX GT3 in Macau last year – and sat in it – I knew I wanted to race it,” said Guerrieri, who will link up with Belgian Bertrand Baguette in the JAS Motorsport-run Castrol Honda Racing attack. “I’ve been able to do that recently in ADAC GT Masters, but to be given the opportunity to race at an event as prestigious as the 24 Hours of Spa – one of the greatest circuits in the world – is a great honour and I am very grateful to Honda and Castrol for involving me in this exciting project.



“Compared to a TCR, the GT3 is a lot more powerful, has a more advanced electronic package and is a very different driving experience.”



Prior to the 24 Hours of Spa, Guerrieri will be in action at WTCR Race of Slovakia from 13-15 July.

The post WTCR racer Guerrieri gets 24 hours of Spa time appeared first on FIA WTCR.