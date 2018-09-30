FIA WTCR

WTCR rookie Scheider ready for more

WTCR rookie Scheider ready for more
Par FIA WTCR

Il y a 2 heuresMis à jour il y a 59 minutes

Eurosport Player: Suivez la compétition en live vidéo

Voir sur Eurosport

Having twice narrowly missed out on points on his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, double DTM champion Timo Scheider is already getting set for part two of the China double-header next weekend.

Scheider was P11 in Race 1 on Saturday and Race 3 on Sunday but was denied a clean-sweep of finishes when a first-lap puncture in Race 2 caused an unplanned pitstop and destroyed any hope of a good result in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR.

“I was so close to scoring a point, but I’m satisfied,” said the German. “In Race 2 I had contact from a couple of different cars and one of the hits punctured a front tyre so I had to come in to change it. The rest of the race was a good data-gathering exercise, and we put some of the things we found into practice for Race 3.

“I made up lots of places early on and was confident of taking P10, but after the red flag, the balance wasn’t quite the same. I’m excited about what we could achieve at Wuhan.”

The post WTCR rookie Scheider ready for more appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

0Lire et réagir
0Lire et réagir
Contenus sponsorisés
Vidéos à ne pas manquer

Vidéo - La grande classe de Sagan : Il a passé lui-même la médaile autour du cou de Valverde

01:10
Vidéos populaires
Sagan battu, les Bleus inspirés, Valverde royal : les moments-clés de la course
11 781 vues2 h
Tout en maîtrise, Valverde a frustré Bardet après un sprint royal
22 459 vues3 h
Recommandé pour vous