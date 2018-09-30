WTCR rookie Scheider ready for more

Having twice narrowly missed out on points on his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, double DTM champion Timo Scheider is already getting set for part two of the China double-header next weekend.

Scheider was P11 in Race 1 on Saturday and Race 3 on Sunday but was denied a clean-sweep of finishes when a first-lap puncture in Race 2 caused an unplanned pitstop and destroyed any hope of a good result in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR.



“I was so close to scoring a point, but I’m satisfied,” said the German. “In Race 2 I had contact from a couple of different cars and one of the hits punctured a front tyre so I had to come in to change it. The rest of the race was a good data-gathering exercise, and we put some of the things we found into practice for Race 3.



“I made up lots of places early on and was confident of taking P10, but after the red flag, the balance wasn’t quite the same. I’m excited about what we could achieve at Wuhan.”

