Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo - Visma / Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Movistar Team / Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team / during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020, Stage 1 a 173km stage from Irun to Eibar - Alto de Arrate 570m/ La Vuelta

Crédit: Getty Images