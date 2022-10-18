Laslo Djere - Borna Gojo

L. Djere contre B. Gojo | Tennis Napoli Cup
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 19.10.2022 | Tennis Club Napoli
Programmé
L. Djere
L. Djere
B. Gojo
B. Gojo
19/10
PRÉSENTATION

Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbie
Serbie
  • Classement ATP78
  • points ATP692
  • Age27
  • Taille1.85m
  • Poids80kg
Borna-Gojo-headshot
BornaGojo
Croatie
Croatie
  • Classement ATP184
  • points ATP301
  • Age24
  • Taille-
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Derniers matches

L. Djere

B. Gojo

MATCH EN DIRECT : Laslo Djere contre Borna Gojo

ATP Naples - 19 octobre 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de ATP Naples entre Laslo Djere et Borna Gojo en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 00:00 le 19 octobre 2022.

Retrouvez tous les Résultats de ATP Naples et les temps forts des matches grâce à notre couverture tennis en direct.

Les fans peuvent retrouver les dernières informations de tennis, les interviews, les analyses de nos experts et les vidéos. Suivez tous les tournois de tennis les plus importants de la saison, notamment Roland-Garros et l'US Open. Suivez Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek et tous les meilleurs joueurs de tennis du moment. Regardez vos joueurs préférés se défier.

Faites d'Eurosport votre source privilégiée pour le sport en ligne, du tennis au football, au cyclisme, au snooker et bien plus encore.