Laslo Djere - Borna Gojo
L. Djere contre B. Gojo | Tennis Napoli Cup
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 19.10.2022 | Tennis Club Napoli
Programmé
L. Djere
B. Gojo
19/10
PRÉSENTATION
LasloDjere
Serbie
- Classement ATP78
- points ATP692
- Age27
- Taille1.85m
- Poids80kg
BornaGojo
Croatie
- Classement ATP184
- points ATP301
- Age24
- Taille-
- Poids-
Statistiques
Derniers matches
L. Djere
B. Gojo
Autres matches
Classement
|Joueurs
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930