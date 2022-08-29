Stefanos Tsitsipas - Daniel Galán

S. Tsitsipas contre D. Galán | US Open
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 30.08.2022 | Louis Armstrong Stadium
Programmé
S. Tsitsipas (4)
S. Tsitsipas (4)
D. Galán
D. Galán
30/08
PRÉSENTATION

Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Grèce
Grèce
  • Classement ATP5
  • points ATP4890
  • Age24
  • Taille1.96m
  • Poids-
Daniel-Galán-headshot
DanielGalán
Colombie
Colombie
  • Classement ATP94
  • points ATP568
  • Age26
  • Taille1.91m
  • Poids72kg

Statistiques

Derniers matches

S. Tsitsipas

D. Galán

Classement

JoueursPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5190
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

MATCH EN DIRECT : Stefanos Tsitsipas contre Daniel Galán

US Open messieurs - 30 août 2022

