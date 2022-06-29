A. Tomljanovic contre C. Harrison | Wimbledon
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmé
A. Tomljanovic
C. Harrison
30/06
Ajla Tomljanovic - Catherine Harrison
PRÉSENTATION
AjlaTomljanovic
Australie
- Classement WTA44
- points WTA1221
- Age29
- Taille1.8m
- Poids-
CatherineHarrison
États-Unis
- Classement WTA262
- points WTA266
- Age28
- Taille-
- Poids-
Statistiques
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Coups gagnants
0
0
Fautes directes
0
0
Total de points gagnés
0