D. Goffin contre F. Tiafoe | Wimbledon
Simples masculins | Tour 4 | 03.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmé
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
F. Tiafoe (23)
F. Tiafoe (23)
03/07
David Goffin - Frances Tiafoe

PRÉSENTATION

David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgique
Belgique
  • Classement ATP58
  • points ATP930
  • Age31
  • Taille1.8m
  • Poids-
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
États-Unis
États-Unis
  • Classement ATP28
  • points ATP1439
  • Age24
  • Taille1.88m
  • Poids-

Statistiques

David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgique
Belgique
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
États-Unis
États-Unis
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Coups gagnants
0
0
Fautes directes
0
0
Total de points gagnés
0

Autres matches

