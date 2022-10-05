Iga Swiatek - Ajla Tomljanovic

I. Swiatek contre A. Tomljanovic | Agel Open
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 05.10.2022 | Centre Court
Programmé
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
05/10
PRÉSENTATION

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Pologne
Pologne
  • Classement WTA1
  • points WTA10180
  • Age21
  • Taille1.76m
  • Poids-
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australie
Australie
  • Classement WTA34
  • points WTA1400
  • Age29
  • Taille1.8m
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Pologne
Pologne
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australie
Australie
2

Victoires

Matches 2

0

Victoires

Derniers matches

I. Swiatek

A. Tomljanovic

Autres matches

Simples féminins / Tour 2

A. Sasnovich
A. Sasnovich
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
05/10
P. Kvitová
P. Kvitová
P. Badosa (2)
P. Badosa (2)
05/10
C. McNally
C. McNally
06/10
A. Kontaveit (3)
A. Kontaveit (3)
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
06/10
Classement

JoueursPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
4885
3
A. Kontaveit
4010
4
P. Badosa
3934
5
A. Sabalenka
3470

