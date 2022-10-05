Iga Swiatek - Ajla Tomljanovic
I. Swiatek contre A. Tomljanovic | Agel Open
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 05.10.2022 | Centre Court
Programmé
I. Swiatek (1)
A. Tomljanovic
05/10
PRÉSENTATION
IgaSwiatek
Pologne
- Classement WTA1
- points WTA10180
- Age21
- Taille1.76m
- Poids-
AjlaTomljanovic
Australie
- Classement WTA34
- points WTA1400
- Age29
- Taille1.8m
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
2
Victoires
Matches 2
0
Victoires
Derniers matches
I. Swiatek
A. Tomljanovic
Autres matches
