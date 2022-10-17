Daniel Evans - Tallon Griekspoor
D. Evans contre T. Griekspoor | European Open
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 17.10.2022 | Center Court
Programmé
D. Evans (5)
T. Griekspoor
17/10
PRÉSENTATION
DanielEvans
Grande-Bretagne
- Classement ATP25
- points ATP1515
- Age32
- Taille1.75m
- Poids-
TallonGriekspoor
Pays-Bas
- Classement ATP54
- points ATP888
- Age26
- Taille1.88m
- Poids82kg
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1
Victoires
Match 1
0
Victoires
Derniers matches
D. Evans
T. Griekspoor
Autres matches
Classement
|Joueurs
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5245
|5
|5065