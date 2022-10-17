Daniel Evans - Tallon Griekspoor

D. Evans contre T. Griekspoor | European Open
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 17.10.2022 | Center Court
Programmé
D. Evans (5)
D. Evans (5)
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
17/10
PRÉSENTATION

Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Grande-Bretagne
Grande-Bretagne
  • Classement ATP25
  • points ATP1515
  • Age32
  • Taille1.75m
  • Poids-
Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Pays-Bas
Pays-Bas
  • Classement ATP54
  • points ATP888
  • Age26
  • Taille1.88m
  • Poids82kg

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Grande-Bretagne
Grande-Bretagne
Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Pays-Bas
Pays-Bas
1

Victoires

Match 1

0

Victoires

Derniers matches

D. Evans

T. Griekspoor

Autres matches

J. Draper
J. Draper
J. Brooksby
J. Brooksby
17/10
S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
17/10
M. Geerts
M. Geerts
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
19/10
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
F. Cerúndolo (6)
F. Cerúndolo (6)
19/10
Classement

JoueursPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

MATCH EN DIRECT : Daniel Evans contre Tallon Griekspoor

ATP Anvers - 17 octobre 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de ATP Anvers entre Daniel Evans et Tallon Griekspoor en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 15:30 le 17 octobre 2022.

Retrouvez tous les Résultats de ATP Anvers et les temps forts des matches grâce à notre couverture tennis en direct.

Les fans peuvent retrouver les dernières informations de tennis, les interviews, les analyses de nos experts et les vidéos. Suivez tous les tournois de tennis les plus importants de la saison, notamment Roland-Garros et l'US Open. Suivez Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek et tous les meilleurs joueurs de tennis du moment. Regardez vos joueurs préférés se défier.

