John Millman - Alexei Popyrin
J. Millman contre A. Popyrin | Atlanta
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 26.07.2022 | AJC Grandstand
Programmé
J. Millman
A. Popyrin
26/07
PRÉSENTATION
JohnMillman
Australie
- Classement ATP81
- points ATP631
- Age33
- Taille1.83m
- Poids-
AlexeiPopyrin
Australie
- Classement ATP84
- points ATP624
- Age22
- Taille1.96m
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
3
Victoires
Matches 3
0
Victoires
Derniers matches
J. Millman
A. Popyrin
