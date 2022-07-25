Lorenzo Sonego - Pablo Andújar
L. Sonego contre P. Andújar | Kitzbuhel
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 26.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Programmé
L. Sonego (9)
P. Andújar
26/07
Publicité
Ad
PRÉSENTATION
LorenzoSonego
Italie
- Classement ATP58
- points ATP810
- Age27
- Taille1.91m
- Poids-
PabloAndújar
Espagne
- Classement ATP98
- points ATP546
- Age36
- Taille1.8m
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1
Victoires
Matches 2
1
Victoires
Derniers matches
L. Sonego
P. Andújar
Autres matches
Publicité
Ad
Classement
|Joueurs
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895