Gilles Simon - David Goffin
G. Simon contre D. Goffin | Metz
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 20.09.2022 | Court Patrice Dominguez
Programmé
G. Simon
D. Goffin
20/09
PRÉSENTATION
GillesSimon
France
- Classement ATP175
- points ATP302
- Age37
- Taille1.83m
- Poids-
DavidGoffin
Belgique
- Classement ATP62
- points ATP770
- Age31
- Taille1.8m
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
2
Victoires
Matches 5
3
Victoires
