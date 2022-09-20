Gilles Simon - David Goffin

G. Simon contre D. Goffin | Metz
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 20.09.2022 | Court Patrice Dominguez
Programmé
G. Simon
G. Simon
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
20/09
PRÉSENTATION

Gilles-Simon-headshot
GillesSimon
France
France
  • Classement ATP175
  • points ATP302
  • Age37
  • Taille1.83m
  • Poids-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgique
Belgique
  • Classement ATP62
  • points ATP770
  • Age31
  • Taille1.8m
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
Gilles-Simon-headshot
GillesSimon
France
France
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgique
Belgique
2

Victoires

Matches 5

3

Victoires

Derniers matches

G. Simon

D. Goffin

Classement

JoueursPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

