Stefan Kozlov - Jack Draper

S. Kozlov contre J. Draper | Washington
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 01.08.2022 | John A Harris Grandstand
Programmé
S. Kozlov
S. Kozlov
J. Draper
J. Draper
A partir de 20:00
Publicité
Ad

PRÉSENTATION

Stefan-Kozlov-headshot
StefanKozlov
États-Unis
États-Unis
  • Classement ATP111
  • points ATP493
  • Age24
  • Taille1.83m
  • Poids79kg
Jack-Draper-headshot
JackDraper
Grande-Bretagne
Grande-Bretagne
  • Classement ATP81
  • points ATP629
  • Age20
  • Taille-
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Derniers matches

S. Kozlov

J. Draper

Autres matches

J. Wolf
J. Wolf
T. Daniel
T. Daniel
A partir de 18:00
K. Edmund
K. Edmund
Y. Watanuki
Y. Watanuki
A partir de 18:00
D. Koepfer
D. Koepfer
S. Kwon
S. Kwon
A partir de 18:00
D. Kudla
D. Kudla
M. Mmoh
M. Mmoh
A partir de 18:00
Publicité
Ad

Classement

JoueursPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

MATCH EN DIRECT : Stefan Kozlov contre Jack Draper

ATP Washington - 1 août 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de ATP Washington entre Stefan Kozlov et Jack Draper en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 20:00 le 1 août 2022.

Retrouvez tous les Résultats de ATP Washington et les temps forts des matches grâce à notre couverture tennis en direct.

Les fans peuvent retrouver les dernières informations de tennis, les interviews, les analyses de nos experts et les vidéos. Suivez tous les tournois de tennis les plus importants de la saison, notamment Roland-Garros et l'US Open. Suivez Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek et tous les meilleurs joueurs de tennis du moment. Regardez vos joueurs préférés se défier.

Faites d'Eurosport votre source privilégiée pour le sport en ligne, du tennis au football, au cyclisme, au snooker et bien plus encore.