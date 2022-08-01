Stefan Kozlov - Jack Draper
S. Kozlov contre J. Draper | Washington
Simples masculins | Tour 1 | 01.08.2022 | John A Harris Grandstand
Programmé
S. Kozlov
J. Draper
A partir de 20:00
Publicité
Ad
PRÉSENTATION
StefanKozlov
États-Unis
- Classement ATP111
- points ATP493
- Age24
- Taille1.83m
- Poids79kg
JackDraper
Grande-Bretagne
- Classement ATP81
- points ATP629
- Age20
- Taille-
- Poids-
Statistiques
Derniers matches
S. Kozlov
J. Draper
Autres matches
Publicité
Ad
Classement
|Joueurs
|Pts
|1
|7625
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5035
|5
|5000