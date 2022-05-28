C. Burel/H. Gaston contre U. Eikeri/J. Vliegen | Roland-Garros
Doubles mixtes | Tour 2 | 29.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmé
C. Burel
C. Burel
H. Gaston
H. Gaston
U. Eikeri
U. Eikeri
J. Vliegen
J. Vliegen
29/05
Publicité
Ad

Clara Burel / Hugo Gaston - Ulrikke Eikeri / Joran Vliegen

PRÉSENTATION

Clara-Burel-headshot
ClaraBurel
France
France
  • Age21
  • Taille-
  • Poids-
Hugo-Gaston-headshot
HugoGaston
France
France
  • Age21
  • Taille-
  • Poids-
Ulrikke-Eikeri-headshot
UlrikkeEikeri
Norvège
Norvège
  • Age29
  • Taille-
  • Poids-
Joran-Vliegen-headshot
JoranVliegen
Belgique
Belgique
  • Age28
  • Taille1.91m
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Derniers matches

C. Burel

H. Gaston

U. Eikeri

J. Vliegen

Autres matches

Doubles mixtes / Tour 2

B. McLachlan
B. McLachlan
H. Chan
H. Chan
N. Melichar-Martinez
N. Melichar-Martinez
K. Krawietz
K. Krawietz
A partir de 11:00
L. Kubot
L. Kubot
A. Rosolska
A. Rosolska
G. Dabrowski
G. Dabrowski
J. Peers
J. Peers
A partir de 11:00
M. Middelkoop
M. Middelkoop
D. Schuurs
D. Schuurs
E. Shibahara
E. Shibahara
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
A partir de 11:00
L. Kichenok
L. Kichenok
R. Matos
R. Matos
M. Ebden
M. Ebden
S. Stosur
S. Stosur
A partir de 12:30
Publicité
Ad

MATCH EN DIRECT : Clara Burel - Hugo Gaston contre Ulrikke Eikeri - Joran Vliegen

Roland-Garros double mixte - 29 mai 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de Roland-Garros double mixte entre Clara Burel - Hugo Gaston et Ulrikke Eikeri - Joran Vliegen en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 00:00 le 29 mai 2022.

Retrouvez tous les Résultats de Roland-Garros double mixte, {{standings}} et les temps forts des matches grâce à notre couverture tennis en direct.

Les fans peuvent retrouver les dernières informations de tennis, les interviews, les analyses de nos experts et les vidéos. Suivez tous les tournois de tennis les plus importants de la saison, notamment Roland-Garros et l'US Open. Suivez Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek et tous les meilleurs joueurs de tennis du moment. Regardez vos joueurs préférés se défier.

Faites d'Eurosport votre source privilégiée pour le sport en ligne, du tennis au football, au cyclisme, au snooker et bien plus encore.