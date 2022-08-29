Andrea Petkovic - Belinda Bencic
A. Petkovic contre B. Bencic | US Open
Simples féminins | Tour 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmé
A. Petkovic
B. Bencic (13)
30/08
PRÉSENTATION
AndreaPetkovic
Allemagne
- Classement WTA104
- points WTA606
- Age34
- Taille1.8m
- Poids70kg
BelindaBencic
Suisse
- Classement WTA13
- points WTA2635
- Age25
- Taille1.75m
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1
Victoires
Matches 5
4
Victoires
Derniers matches
A. Petkovic
B. Bencic
Autres matches
