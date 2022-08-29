Andrea Petkovic - Belinda Bencic

A. Petkovic contre B. Bencic | US Open
Simples féminins | Tour 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmé
A. Petkovic
B. Bencic (13)
30/08
PRÉSENTATION

Andrea-Petkovic-headshot
AndreaPetkovic
Allemagne
Allemagne
  • Classement WTA104
  • points WTA606
  • Age34
  • Taille1.8m
  • Poids70kg
Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Suisse
Suisse
  • Classement WTA13
  • points WTA2635
  • Age25
  • Taille1.75m
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1

Victoires

Matches 5

4

Victoires

Derniers matches

A. Petkovic

B. Bencic

Autres matches

Simples féminins / Tour 1

K. Rakhimova
K. Rakhimova
2
4
C. Garcia (17)
C. Garcia (17)
6
5
A. Riske-Amritraj (29)
A. Riske-Amritraj (29)
6
5
E. Yu
E. Yu
2
3
A. Li
A. Li
6
3
0
C. Osorio
C. Osorio
1
6
2
T. Maria
T. Maria
4
4
M. Sakkari (3)
M. Sakkari (3)
6
2
Classement

JoueursPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

MATCH EN DIRECT : Andrea Petkovic contre Belinda Bencic

US Open dames - 30 août 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de US Open dames entre Andrea Petkovic et Belinda Bencic en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 00:00 le 30 août 2022.

Retrouvez tous les Résultats de US Open dames et les temps forts des matches grâce à notre couverture tennis en direct.

Les fans peuvent retrouver les dernières informations de tennis, les interviews, les analyses de nos experts et les vidéos. Suivez tous les tournois de tennis les plus importants de la saison, notamment Roland-Garros et l'US Open. Suivez Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek et tous les meilleurs joueurs de tennis du moment. Regardez vos joueurs préférés se défier.

