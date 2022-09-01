Madison Keys - Cori Gauff
M. Keys contre C. Gauff | US Open
Simples féminins | Tour 3 | 02.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmé
M. Keys (20)
C. Gauff (12)
02/09
PRÉSENTATION
MadisonKeys
États-Unis
- Classement WTA20
- points WTA2128
- Age27
- Taille1.78m
- Poids66kg
CoriGauff
États-Unis
- Classement WTA12
- points WTA2687
- Age18
- Taille1.75m
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1
Victoires
Match 1
0
Victoires
Derniers matches
M. Keys
C. Gauff
Autres matches
