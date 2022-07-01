A. Tomljanovic contre B. Krejcíková | Wimbledon
Simples féminins | Tour 3 | 02.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmé
A. Tomljanovic
B. Krejcíková (13)
02/07
Ajla Tomljanovic - Barbora Krejcíková
PRÉSENTATION
AjlaTomljanovic
Australie
- Classement WTA44
- points WTA1221
- Age29
- Taille1.8m
- Poids-
BarboraKrejcíková
République tchèque
- Classement WTA14
- points WTA2593
- Age26
- Taille1.78m
- Poids-
Statistiques
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Coups gagnants
0
0
Fautes directes
0
0
Total de points gagnés
0
Classement
|Joueurs
|Pts
|1
|8576
|2
|4340
|3
|4306
|4
|4245
|5
|4205