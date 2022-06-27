V. Golubic contre A. Petkovic | Wimbledon
Simples féminins | Tour 1 | 28.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmé
V. Golubic
A. Petkovic
28/06
Viktorija Golubic - Andrea Petkovic
PRÉSENTATION
ViktorijaGolubic
Suisse
- Classement WTA58
- points WTA1062
- Age29
- Taille1.69m
- Poids-
AndreaPetkovic
Allemagne
- Classement WTA57
- points WTA1082
- Age34
- Taille1.8m
- Poids70kg
Statistiques
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Coups gagnants
0
0
Fautes directes
0
0
Total de points gagnés
0