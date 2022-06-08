H. Watson contre V. Golubic | Rothesay Open Nottingham
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 08.06.2022 | Centre Court
Programmé
08/06
Heather Watson - Viktorija Golubic

PRÉSENTATION

Heather-Watson-headshot
HeatherWatson
Grande-Bretagne
Grande-Bretagne
  • Classement WTA102
  • points WTA633
  • Age30
  • Taille1.7m
  • Poids-
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Suisse
Suisse
  • Classement WTA55
  • points WTA1086
  • Age29
  • Taille1.69m
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1

Victoires

Match 1

0

Victoires

Derniers matches

H. Watson

V. Golubic

Dernières infos

WTA Nottingham

L'inquiétude : Raducanu abandonne à moins de trois semaines de Wimbledon

il y a 3 heures

MATCH EN DIRECT : Heather Watson contre Viktorija Golubic

WTA Nottingham - 8 juin 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de WTA Nottingham entre Heather Watson et Viktorija Golubic en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 13:00 le 8 juin 2022.

