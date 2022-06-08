H. Watson contre V. Golubic | Rothesay Open Nottingham
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 08.06.2022 | Centre Court
Programmé
H. Watson
V. Golubic
08/06
Heather Watson - Viktorija Golubic
PRÉSENTATION
HeatherWatson
Grande-Bretagne
- Classement WTA102
- points WTA633
- Age30
- Taille1.7m
- Poids-
ViktorijaGolubic
Suisse
- Classement WTA55
- points WTA1086
- Age29
- Taille1.69m
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
1
Victoires
Match 1
0
Victoires
Derniers matches
H. Watson
V. Golubic
