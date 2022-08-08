Sloane Stephens - Sofia Kenin
S. Stephens contre S. Kenin | Montreal
Simples féminins | Tour 1 | 08.08.2022 | Centre Court
Programmé
S. Stephens
S. Kenin
A partir de 17:00
PRÉSENTATION
SloaneStephens
États-Unis
- Classement WTA59
- points WTA1007
- Age29
- Taille1.7m
- Poids64kg
SofiaKenin
États-Unis
- Classement WTA-
- points WTA-
- Age23
- Taille1.7m
- Poids-
