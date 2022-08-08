Sloane Stephens - Sofia Kenin

S. Stephens contre S. Kenin | Montreal
Simples féminins | Tour 1 | 08.08.2022 | Centre Court
Programmé
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
S. Kenin
S. Kenin
A partir de 17:00
PRÉSENTATION

Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
États-Unis
États-Unis
  • Classement WTA59
  • points WTA1007
  • Age29
  • Taille1.7m
  • Poids64kg
Sofia-Kenin-headshot
SofiaKenin
États-Unis
États-Unis
  • Classement WTA-
  • points WTA-
  • Age23
  • Taille1.7m
  • Poids-

MATCH EN DIRECT : Sloane Stephens contre Sofia Kenin

WTA Toronto - 8 août 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de WTA Toronto entre Sloane Stephens et Sofia Kenin en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 17:00 le 8 août 2022.

Retrouvez tous les Résultats de WTA Toronto et les temps forts des matches grâce à notre couverture tennis en direct.

Les fans peuvent retrouver les dernières informations de tennis, les interviews, les analyses de nos experts et les vidéos. Suivez tous les tournois de tennis les plus importants de la saison, notamment Roland-Garros et l'US Open. Suivez Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek et tous les meilleurs joueurs de tennis du moment. Regardez vos joueurs préférés se défier.

Faites d'Eurosport votre source privilégiée pour le sport en ligne, du tennis au football, au cyclisme, au snooker et bien plus encore.