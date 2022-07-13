Albert Ramos - Pablo Carreño

A. Ramos contre P. Carreño | Bastad
Simples masculins | Tour 2 | 13.07.2022 | Centre Court
Direct
En Cours
A. Ramos
A. Ramos
6
65
0
P. Carreño (5)
P. Carreño (5)
4
77
2
Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Espagne
Espagne
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Espagne
Espagne
1

Victoires

Matches 4

3

Victoires

Derniers matches

A. Ramos

P. Carreño

PRÉSENTATION

Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Espagne
Espagne
  • Classement ATP38
  • points ATP1065
  • Age34
  • Taille1.88m
  • Poids80kg
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Espagne
Espagne
  • Classement ATP18
  • points ATP1926
  • Age31
  • Taille1.88m
  • Poids-

MATCH EN DIRECT : Albert Ramos contre Pablo Carreño

ATP Båstad - 13 juillet 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de ATP Båstad entre Albert Ramos et Pablo Carreño en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 11:00 le 13 juillet 2022.

