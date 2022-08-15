Taylor Townsend - Ajla Tomljanovic

T. Townsend contre A. Tomljanovic | Cincinnati
Simples féminins | Tour 1 | 15.08.2022 | Grandstand
Programmé
T. Townsend
T. Townsend
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
A partir de 17:00
PRÉSENTATION

Taylor-Townsend-headshot
TaylorTownsend
États-Unis
États-Unis
  • Classement WTA222
  • points WTA299
  • Age26
  • Taille1.7m
  • Poids77kg
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australie
Australie
  • Classement WTA63
  • points WTA910
  • Age29
  • Taille1.8m
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Derniers matches

T. Townsend

A. Tomljanovic

Classement

JoueursPts
1
I. Swiatek
8501
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4155
5
O. Jabeur
3920

MATCH EN DIRECT : Taylor Townsend contre Ajla Tomljanovic

WTA Cincinnati - 15 août 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de WTA Cincinnati entre Taylor Townsend et Ajla Tomljanovic en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 17:00 le 15 août 2022.

