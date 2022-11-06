Iga Swiatek - Coco Gauff

I. Swiatek contre C. Gauff | WTA Finals
Simples féminins | Round Robin | 06.11.2022 | Centre Court
Programmé
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
C. Gauff (4)
C. Gauff (4)
06/11
PRÉSENTATION

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Pologne
Pologne
  • Classement WTA1
  • points WTA10335
  • Age21
  • Taille1.76m
  • Poids-
Coco-Gauff-headshot
CocoGauff
États-Unis
États-Unis
  • Classement WTA4
  • points WTA3271
  • Age18
  • Taille1.75m
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Face à face / 5 derniers matches
4

Victoires

Matches 4

0

Victoires

Derniers matches

I. Swiatek

C. Gauff

Autres matches

Simples féminins / Round Robin

O. Jabeur (2)
O. Jabeur (2)
2
1
M. Sakkari (5)
M. Sakkari (5)
6
1
C. Garcia (6)
C. Garcia (6)
D. Kasatkina (8)
D. Kasatkina (8)
A partir de 21:30
J. Pegula (3)
J. Pegula (3)
3
5
A. Sabalenka (7)
A. Sabalenka (7)
6
7
C. Gauff (4)
C. Gauff (4)
66
3
D. Kasatkina (8)
D. Kasatkina (8)
78
6
Classement

JoueursPts
1
I. Swiatek
10335
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
J. Pegula
4316
4
C. Gauff
3271
5
M. Sakkari
3121

Dernières infos

WTA Finals

Garcia, déjà la tête au "quart" : "Ce sera un grand défi"

il y a 16 heures

WTA Finals

Débordée par Swiatek, Garcia reste en lice pour le dernier carré

il y a 19 heures

