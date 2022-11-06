Iga Swiatek - Coco Gauff
I. Swiatek contre C. Gauff | WTA Finals
Simples féminins | Round Robin | 06.11.2022 | Centre Court
Programmé
I. Swiatek (1)
C. Gauff (4)
06/11
Publicité
Ad
PRÉSENTATION
IgaSwiatek
Pologne
- Classement WTA1
- points WTA10335
- Age21
- Taille1.76m
- Poids-
CocoGauff
États-Unis
- Classement WTA4
- points WTA3271
- Age18
- Taille1.75m
- Poids-
Statistiques
Face à face / 5 derniers matches
4
Victoires
Matches 4
0
Victoires
Derniers matches
I. Swiatek
C. Gauff
Autres matches
Publicité
Ad
Classement
|Joueurs
|Pts
|1
|10335
|2
|4555
|3
|4316
|4
|3271
|5
|3121